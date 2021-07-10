MeToo: How a Broken Criminal Justice System Led to Bill Cosby's Acquittal

The fifth amendment – made famous in American pop culture through the catch-phrase “you have the right to remain silent; anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law” – protects a potential defendant from being forced to say anything that could make them criminally liable. So, if Andrea Constand sued Cosby in civil court (as she subsequently went on to do), and he was asked in a deposition if he had drugged and molested her, he could “plead the Fifth” – refuse to respond on the basis that he was being essentially compelled to confess to a crime.

If, however, Castor’s press release functioned as a binding promise that the state would not criminally prosecute Cosby, then Cosby could no longer “plead the Fifth” as he was no longer under threat of criminal prosecution. Cosby would have to – and he eventually did – confess to furnishing drugs to women and being sexually involved with Constand.