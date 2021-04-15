Biden Announces Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Beginning 1 May

US President Joe Biden has announced that all US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan before September 11, a move to end the longest war in American history.

"The United States will begin our final withdrawal – begin it on May 1 of this year," Biden said on Wednesday in his remarks at the White House, Xinhua news agency reported.

"US troops, as well as forces deployed by our NATO allies and operational partners, will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of that heinous attack on September 11th."