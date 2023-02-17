Top Chinese Banker Goes Missing: Who Is China Renaissance’s Chairperson Bao Fan?

Top Chinese banker Bao Fan has been missing for some days now, his company China Renaissance said on Thursday, 16 February.

In its market update, China Renaissance said that its chairman and chief executive was unreachable. However, the exact date from when Fan has been missing is not known yet.

The company statement further added that it is not aware of "any information that indicates that Bao's unavailability is or might be related to the business and/or operations of the group."

Fan is one of the top figures in the Chinese tech industry and has played an important role in the emergence of a string of large domestic internet startups, reported The Guardian.