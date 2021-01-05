Alibaba’s Jack Ma Disappears From Public View. What’s Going On?

Jack Ma's last post on Twitter was on 10 October. Since then he has been missing from social media. Ma also failed to turn up for the final episode of a TV show, Africa's Business Heros, in which he was to appear as a judge.

Subsequently, his face was also removed from the official website of the show. Alibaba has however said that Ma did not appear on the show due to a scheduling conflict.

Ma has thereafter not been seen in public since a forum in Shanghai in late October where he criticised China’s regulatory system. In the speech, he said that Chinese banks operate with a “pawnshop” mentality.

Ma's latest criticism of the government in Shanghai saw the latter suspending an IPO of Alibaba's affiliate company, Ant Group. The stock market listing was claimed to be the world’s biggest IPO with a value of about $35 billion.

Since the October speech, regulators have clamped down on Ma's companies, launching an an antitrust probe into Alibaba and ordering Ant to shake up its lending and other consumer finance businesses including the creation of a separate holding company to meet capital requirements, reported Reuters.

On Monday, 4 January, Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 2.15 percent.