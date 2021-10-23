Bangladesh Police Arrest Key Suspect in Durga Puja Violence: Report

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Twitter/ @UnityCouncilBD)
Bangladesh Police on Saturday, 23 October, arrested Shaikat Mandal, one of the key suspects in the recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, where over 66 houses were damaged during the Durga Puja celebrations last week, reported PTI.
According to the report, Mandal was one of the masterminds behind the violence in Pirganj sub-district of northwestern Rangpur, reported PTI, quoting the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials.
Mandals arrest comes two days later after Iqbal Hossain (35), the man who had allegedly places the Quran at a Durga Puja venue, was arrested in Comilla. Hossain’s identity was ascertained after officials combed through CCTV footage and spotted him walking away with the club of Lord Hanuman.
According to PTI, more than 600 people have been arrested so far in connection to the violence in Dhaka and at least 72 cases have been filed so far. At least seven people have been killed.
The attacks have also triggered wide-scale protest across Bangladesh on Saturday, with demonstrations in over 60 places, reported AFP.
According to the report, at least 15,000 people rallied in Chittagong, the the country’s second largest city. Quoting Rana Dasgupta, a leader of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the protests have 11 demands including setting up of a judicial commission to investigate the attacks.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged on 20 October to punish those responsible and involved in the attack.
The arson attack occurred amid rising communal tensions over attacks on Hindu temples in Cumilla, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Moulvibazar, Gazipur, Chapainawabganj, Feni and other districts.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)