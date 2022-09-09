Austria's Volker Turk Appointed as New UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Turk will succeed Michelle Bachelet of Chile, who served as High Commissioner from 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Volker Turk/Twitter/Altered by The Quint.)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, 8 September, appointed Volker Turk of Austria as the next United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, following approval by the General Assembly.
Turk will succeed Michelle Bachelet of Chile, who served as High Commissioner from 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2022.
"Deeply honoured to be appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. I feel a deep sense of responsibility and will give it my all to advance the promises of Universal Declaration of Human Rights for everyone, everywhere," Turk wrote in a tweet.
"Mr Turk has devoted his long and distinguished career to advancing universal human rights, notably the international protection of some of the world’s most vulnerable people – refugees and stateless persons," the UN chief said in a statement.
Turk is currently coordinating global policy work as the under-secretary-general for policy in the executive office of the secretary-general.
Speaking about Turk, Guterres said in a statement, "He also ensures UN system-wide coordination in the follow-up to the Secretary-General’s 'Call to Action for Human Rights' and his report, 'Our Common Agenda', which sets out a vision to tackle the world’s interconnected challenges on foundations of trust, solidarity, and human rights."
From 2019-2021, Turk served as the assistant secretary-general for strategic coordination in the executive office of the secretary-general.
"Over the course of his career, he held a number of key positions including at UNHCR headquarters where he served as Director of the Division of International Protection (2009-2015); Director of Organizational Development and Management (2008-2009); and Chief of Section, Protection Policy and Legal Advice (2000-2004)," the statement added.
Turk has also served UNHCR around the world, as a representative in Malaysia, assistant chief of Mission in Kosovo, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, regional protection coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in Kuwait.
He holds a doctorate in international law from the University of Vienna and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Linz, Austria.
"He has published widely on international refugee law and international human rights law. He is also fluent in English, French, and German and has a working knowledge of Spanish," the UN chief's statement further said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)