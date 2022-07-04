Australian PM Pledges 100 Mn AUD in Military Aid Following Ukraine Visit

Anthony Albanese and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
(Photo: Twitter/@AlboMP)
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, pledged a fresh aid package worth over $100m Australian dollars ($68m USD) to Ukraine on Sunday, 3 July, in order to fight Russia, following his visit to Kyiv.
The package encompasses drones and 34 armoured vehicles – 14 armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles–to aid in general military operations as well as border security.
"I saw first-hand the devastation and trauma it has inflicted on the people of Ukraine. My visit to Kyiv and recent visits by other world leaders sends a clear message that democratic nations like Australia will stand side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in their time of need," Albanese said in a statement after the visit.
For security purposes, the trip was kept under wraps – very few journalists travelled with him and a media blackout was imposed on Australian media until his departure from the country.
This most recent aid package brings the total Australian aid given to Ukraine is around $388 AUD. Australia tends to intervene at the International Court of Justice in support of Ukraine in its case against Russia.
Albanese now joins a long list of Ukraine’s wartime visitors, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)