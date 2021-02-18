Facebook Blocks Australians From Viewing News on Its Platform

Australian government has called out Facebook’s decision ‘heavy handed’ and ‘wrong’ after social media giant Facebook reportedly blocked all news media content on Thursday, 18 February 2021.
This action has been taken by Facebook after the Australian government proposed laws in the country to make Facebook pay for displaying news on its platform.
Immediately after Facebook took this harsh decision, several politicians and human right activists criticised it. Along with news pages, several official health pages, emergency safety warning pages, and welfare networks have also been removed by the social media tech giant.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg called Facebook’s decision ‘unnecessary’ and said it will only damage the networking site’s reputation in the country. ”Facebook was wrong, Facebook's actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," he said.
Frydenberg alleged that there were no warning given to the government about shutting down of the news by Facebook and Google on its platform. “Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when we spoke over the weekend,” he added.
In a statement, Facebook regional Managing Director William Easton said that the proposed law misunderstands the relationship between its platform and publishers who use the social media site to share news content. “It has left us facing a stark choice: Attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter," Easton added.
Meanwhile, Google has declined to comment on Facebook’s decision.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined