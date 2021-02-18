Facebook Blocks Australians From Viewing News on Its Platform

Australian government has called out Facebook’s decision ‘heavy handed’ and ‘wrong’ after social media giant Facebook reportedly blocked all news media content on Thursday, 18 February 2021.

This action has been taken by Facebook after the Australian government proposed laws in the country to make Facebook pay for displaying news on its platform.

Immediately after Facebook took this harsh decision, several politicians and human right activists criticised it. Along with news pages, several official health pages, emergency safety warning pages, and welfare networks have also been removed by the social media tech giant.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg called Facebook’s decision ‘unnecessary’ and said it will only damage the networking site’s reputation in the country. ”Facebook was wrong, Facebook's actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," he said.