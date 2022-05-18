Australia Elections 2022: Climate Change, Women's Safety & China on the Ballot

Did you know that voting is mandatory in Australia? Those who don't vote can be fined up to around 80 Australian dollars.

That is quite a fun fact given that it is election season in Australia.

The federal election is scheduled to be held on 21 May and the incumbent, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of the Liberal Party, will be seeking to retain power.

His main challenger, according to the pre-election polls, seems to be Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party, who is also the Leader of the Opposition of Australia.

How does the electoral system work in this country? What do we know about the two main contestants? And what are the key campaign issues for this election?