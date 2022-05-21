Australia Votes Out Scott Morrison Govt, Labor Party's Anthony Albanese Next PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Australians voted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government on Saturday, 21 May, putting an end to the country's 10-year conservative rule, AFP reported.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese is likely to be the next prime minister of Australia, with his party all set to win more seats than Morrison's.
Parties need to win at least 76 seats to secure a majority, and the Labor has so far secured 72.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
