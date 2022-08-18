At Least Six Dead As Flash Floods Devastate China's Qinghai Province

Six people have died and 36 others are missing after a flash flood caused havoc in China's Qinghai province in the western part of the country, according to reports by Chinese state media on Thursday, 18 August.

The state broadcaster, China Central Television, reported that a sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide on Wednesday night, with emergency services calling it a "mountain torrent" disaster in Datong county.

The flash flood has affected the lives of more than 6,000 people in total, and more than 1,500 houses have also been damaged, the Associated Press reported.