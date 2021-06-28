At Least 50,000 Extra Indian Troops Deployed Along Chinese Border

That includes a lighter footprint involving more helicopters to airlift soldiers from valley to valley along with artillery pieces like the M777 howitzer built by BAE Systems Inc.

Meanwhile, it is not clear how many Chinese soldiers are present at the border but China's People’s Liberation Army has also recently called up additional forces from Tibet, to be stationed at the Xinjiang Military Command, which is responsible for patrolling disputed territories along the Himalayas, Bloomberg reported.

Two people also told the news publication that the world's biggest economy is adding new runway buildings, bomb-proof bunkers for fighter jets and new airfields along Tibet's border.

Long-range artillery, tanks, rocket regiments and twin-engine fighters have also been reportedly installed on the border in the past few months.