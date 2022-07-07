'Long-Term Threat': In Joint Address, FBI & MI5 Raise Chinese Espionage Warning

In a joint address on Wednesday, 6 July, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the leader of MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, warned of the Chinese government being determined to steal both agencies' technology for competitive gain.

"We consistently see that it’s the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by ‘our’, I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere," FBI Director Christopher Wray was quoted as saying by news agencies.