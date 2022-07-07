'Long-Term Threat': In Joint Address, FBI & MI5 Raise Chinese Espionage Warning

In a joint address, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the leader of MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, warned of the Chinese government being determined to steal both agencies' technology for competitive gain.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@InsightGL)
In a joint address on Wednesday, 6 July, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the leader of MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, warned of the Chinese government being determined to steal both agencies' technology for competitive gain.
"We consistently see that it’s the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by ‘our’, I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere," FBI Director Christopher Wray was quoted as saying by news agencies.
China has categorically rejected these allegations.
"The relevant US politician has been playing up the so-called China threat to smear and attack China. Facts have fully proven that the US is the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
"We urge this US official to have the right perspective, see China’s developments in an objective and reasonable manner and stop spreading lies and stop making irresponsible remarks," he added.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)