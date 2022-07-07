'Situation Stable at Border': China as Jaishankar, Wang Meet in Bali

As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on Thursday, 7 July, China said the situation at the border is "stable" and both the countries have the capability and willingness to safeguard peace and stability in the border areas.

Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang in Bali with a focus on "specific outstanding issues".

During one-hour meeting in Bali on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart the need for an early resolution of all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, and asserted that bilateral ties should be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.