Amazon's $3.71 Bn Investment In Cloud Infra Created Jobs In India, Since 2016

Since 2016, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has invested $3.71 billion in establishing local Cloud infrastructure and creating jobs in India, according to a company release on September 9.

Amazon also revealed that the company's digital vision is bullish. This outlook will enable the company to turn into a $5 Trillion economy by 2030.

The cloud branch of the Amazon, AWS, plans to open up a second infrastructure Cloud region in Hyderabad with three availability zones. The areas of innovation include resiliency for critical cloud workloads, lower latency, and improved compliance capabilities. The Hyderabad Cloud region will join forces with the existing Mumbai region.