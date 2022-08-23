Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India Executives To Depose Before House Panel

Top executives of the Indian arms of Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft are scheduled to depose before a parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space later on Tuesday, 23 August, the committee's chairman Jayant Sinha has said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially concerning technology majors.

According to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the agenda of the meeting is "Oral evidence of the representatives of big tech companies on the subject 'Anti-Competitive' practices by big tech companies."

"Representatives of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Netflix, from their Indian arms and a few others will appear before the parliamentary panel on the issue of competitive behaviour in the digital market," Sinha had told PTI.