India's Amandeep Singh Gill Appointed UN Gen Secretary's Envoy on Technology

India's Amandeep Singh Gill was on Friday, 10 June, appointed the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres's envoy on technology.

Gill is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Research Collaborative project, based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva.

He will be succeeding Maria-Francesca Spatolisano.

In a press release, the UN said that Guterres "wishes to extend his appreciation and gratitude to the Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs, Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, for her dedication and commitment as the Acting Envoy on Technology."