India's Amandeep Singh Gill Appointed UN Gen Secretary's Envoy on Technology

Amandeep Singh Gill is India's current permanent representative to the Geneva Conference on Disarmament.
(Photo: Amandeep Singh Gill/ LinkedIn)
India's Amandeep Singh Gill was on Friday, 10 June, appointed the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres's envoy on technology.
Gill is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Research Collaborative project, based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva.
He will be succeeding Maria-Francesca Spatolisano.
In a press release, the UN said that Guterres "wishes to extend his appreciation and gratitude to the Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs, Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, for her dedication and commitment as the Acting Envoy on Technology."
Amandeep Gill was India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva (2016-2018). He joined India’s diplomatic service in 1992 and served in various capacities in disarmament and strategic technologies and international security affairs, with postings in Tehran and Colombo.
He was also a visiting scholar at Stanford University.
He has previously served as the Executive Director and Co-Lead of the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation (2018-2019).
