United States Bans China Telecom Over National Security Concerns

On Tuesday, 26 October, the United States (US) Federal Communications Commission voted to revoke the licence China Telecom's American subsidiary to operate in the US, citing national security concerns.

China Telecom is a Chinese State-owned enterprise with subsidiaries in different parts of the world. It is the world's leading IT and communication service provider, working in over 110 nations.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given China Telecom a period of 60 days to discontinue its operations in the US. It stated that the company is “subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.”