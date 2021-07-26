Ahead of Military Withdrawal, US Promises Continuing Support to Afghanistan

Ahead of the withdrawal of American military from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on Friday, 25 July, vowed 'sustained partnership' to the Afghanistan government in their fight against the Taliban.
(Image: Altered by Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
US President Joe Biden, speaking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over a phone call on Friday, 23 July, assured the latter of the US' continuing diplomatic and humanitarian support to Afghanistan in its fight against the Taliban, even as the American troops are set to withdraw from the South-Asian country by August-end.
The US would continue to remain engaged diplomatically "in support of a durable and just political settlement," Biden told Ghani, news agency Reuters reported.
"The United States has increased airstrikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," he said on Sunday, CNN reported.
"We will continue to support the Afghan forces even after that August 31 date, it will generally be from over the horizon," McKenzie added.
Almost 20 years after the US' invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 to overthrow the Taliban from power in the country, the US is now looking to withdraw the American troops from the nation by the end of August.
Representatives of the Afghanistan government and Taliban are engaged in negotiations over the militant organisation's increasing control over the country.
The escalating conflict situation in the country has resulted in the deaths of as many as 4,000 people, as well as the internal displacement of over 2 lakh citizens of the country. Almost one-third of the country is actively involved in the fighting.
(With inputs from Reuters and CNN)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined