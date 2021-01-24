Who is Alexei Navalny, Why Are There Protests for Him in Russia?

Russian police have detained more than 3,000 people in a crackdown on protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. At least 40,000 people joined a rally in central Moscow, according to Reuters, while Russia's interior ministry put the number of protesters at 4,000.

According to reports, demonstrations across the country was unprecedented and the largest in Moscow in the last decade. Protesters flooded Pushkin Square in central Moscow and nearby streets, pelting heavily armed riot police with snowballs.

So why are the Russians protesting and who is Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny?