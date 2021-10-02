Developments in Afghanistan Will Have 'Significant Consequences': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 30 September, said that the latest developments in Afghanistan would have "very significant consequences" for India and the rest of the world, reported ANI.
Speaking virtually at the annual leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, Jaishankar said a few critical concerns for India were whether Afghanistan would have an inclusive government and if its soil would be used for terrorism against other states, reported PTI.
Jaishankar also said India was in no hurry 'to deliberate' on recognising the Taliban regime in Kabul.
While interacting with former American ambassador Frank Wisner, he said India and the US were on the same page on many issues regarding the recent developments in Afghanistan, especially about its soil being used for terrorism.
However, Jaishankar said that "India was not taken into confidence on various aspects" of the deal signed between the US and the Taliban in Doha last year.
"I think, to some degree, we would all be justified in having levels of concern, and to some degree, I think the jury's still out. When I say levels of concern, you know, there were commitments which were made by the Taliban, at Doha, I mean, the US knows that best I mean, we were not taken into confidence on various aspects of that," he said.
"So whatever, whether deal which was struck in Doha, I mean, one has a broad sense. But beyond that, you know, are we going to see an inclusive government? Are we going to see respect for the rights of women, children, minorities?" he asked.
He also said that the Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, was not against any country and should not be seen negatively or as some kind of 'ganging up'.
When asked about dealing with the rise of China, Jaishankar said, "I would say, in many ways, those are bilateral choices that all of us have to make, we each have a very substantial relationship with China. And, in many ways, China being today, is such a big player and so salient in the international economy, I think it's natural that these relationships are quite unique. So what are my problems, or my opportunities would not be the same as that for the US, or Australia, or Japan, or Indonesia or France," he added.
Jaishankar hinted at the importance of trying to normalise the conversation with China.
"So as participants in the international order, we need to assess that and respond to that, in the light of our own interest. So I think it's sort of essential to look to normalise this conversation," he said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
