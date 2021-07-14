Afghanistan May Seek Military Assistance From India in Future: Envoy

Afghanistan may in the future seek military assistance from India if required, Farid Mamundzay, the country’s ambassador to India has said.
Afghanistan may in the future seek military assistance from India if required, Farid Mamundzay, the country’s ambassador to India has said, amid peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government as troops from the United States exit the nation.
Amid the withdrawal of the US troops, the Taliban has overrun more than a dozen districts in Jawzjan and the neighbouring Faryab, Balkh, and Sari Pul provinces over the past two months.
Speaking to NDTV, Mamundzay said that while this aid would not be in the form of troops from India, the nation could seek other forms of assistance, for instance, pilot training.
At the moment, however, there is no such request from Afghanistan to India, he said, speaking to The Indian Express, adding that they have enough military assistance as of now, with the US and the NATO forces.
Mamundzay also said that Delhi should send "strong messages" to the Taliban that if they gave up violence and their ties with "regional terrorist groups", India would still offer support to Afghanistan politically and diplomatically, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined