Afghanistan May Seek Military Assistance From India in Future: Envoy

Afghanistan may in the future seek military assistance from India if required, Farid Mamundzay, the country’s ambassador to India has said, amid peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government as troops from the United States exit the nation.

Amid the withdrawal of the US troops, the Taliban has overrun more than a dozen districts in Jawzjan and the neighbouring Faryab, Balkh, and Sari Pul provinces over the past two months.