Afghanistan: As Taliban Advances, India Pulls Out Officials From Kandahar

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS)
Amid growing tension in Afghanistan, with the Taliban staking claim to its territory, India has decided to evacuate about 50 diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Kandahar, by sending a special Indian Air Force flight, The Hindu reported.
As per officials, the staff that returned to Delhi will be sent back if the situation improves. Alternatively, some may travel to Kabul to continue their consular operations, if required.
In April 2020, the government decided to suspend operations at India’s other two consulates in Jalalabad and Herat.
While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the decision was taken on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, security concerns were believed to be the reason they have not been sent back yet.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
Published: 11 Jul 2021,12:14 PM IST