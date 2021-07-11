Afghanistan: As Taliban Advances, India Pulls Out Officials From Kandahar

As per officials, the staff that returned to Delhi will be sent back if the situation improves. Alternatively, some may travel to Kabul to continue their consular operations, if required.

In April 2020, the government decided to suspend operations at India’s other two consulates in Jalalabad and Herat.

While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the decision was taken on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, security concerns were believed to be the reason they have not been sent back yet.

(With inputs from The Hindu)