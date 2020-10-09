2020 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to World Food Programme

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday, 9 October, that it has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP). The WFP has been awarded "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," the committee said in a statement.