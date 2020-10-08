Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 to Be Announced Today

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be awarded on Thursday, 8 October at 13:00 CEST (4:30 pm IST). According to the official website, 112 Nobel Prizes in Literature have been awarded so far.



The Nobel Prize in Literature 2019 was awarded to Peter Handke "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience."

The youngest Literature Laureate is Rudyard Kipling, who won the Nobel prize when he was 41, and the oldest is Doris Lessing, who won it at 88. Other Nobel Laureates in Literature include Alice Munro, Pearl Buck, William Faulkner, Bob Dylan and Rabindranath Tagore.



The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by The Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden, according to the Nobel Prize website.

