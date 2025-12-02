Fact-Check: Does This Clip Show Dharmendra Deol’s Final Journey? No!

A viral post circulating on social media shares a clip of a large crowd accompanying a funeral procession, claiming it shows the final journey of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol.

He was one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars, had a career spanning six decades and acted in over 300 films. He passed away on 24 November 2025 due to age-related illness after a period of declining health.

What's the claim?: The post claims that the viral clip shows Dharmendra’s final journey, with lakhs of grieving admirers lining the streets to pay homage during his last rites.