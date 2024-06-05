Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192019 Video of Yogendra Yadav Calling Elections 'One-Sided' Peddled as Recent

2019 Video of Yogendra Yadav Calling Elections 'One-Sided' Peddled as Recent

Yadav took to X to clarify that this video is not recent.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old video of Yogendra Yadav criticizing the opposition is being falsely linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old video of Yogendra Yadav criticizing the opposition is being falsely linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav talking about elections being "one-sided" while criticising the opposition is going viral social media.

He also adds that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in the elections and the users are linking the video to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is from 2019 and is being falsely linked with Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Also ReadVideo of DK Shivakumar Shared With False Claim That He Spoke Against INDIA Bloc

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search using 'opposition not reliable Yogendra Yadav' and came across a video shared by The Quint on YouTube.

  • This was shared on 19 May 2019 and the title read, "No Reliable Face in Opposition: Yogendra Yadav on Exit Polls | The Quint".

  • At 2:38 timestamp, the viral video starts where Yadav talks about the BJP being ahead in the elections.

  • Further in the video, he explains that the BJP has higher chances of winning due to the 'non-reliable' opposition and partisan media.

We also checked Yadav's X (formerly Twitter) where he had reshared the viral claim and clarified that this is an old video is being shared under misleading context.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old video of Yogendra Yadav criticizing the opposition is being falsely linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also ReadVideo of ABP News' Exit Polls Predicting Massive Win for INDIA Is Edited

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT