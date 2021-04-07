No, Mamata Didn’t Say She’ll Make Hindus Cry if She Got 42 Seats

The photograph of a newspaper clipping of a Bengali daily Bartaman, carrying a purported “anti-Hindu” quote of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone viral on social media.

The same claim was viral in 2019 and has now resurfaced amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.

However, we found that the newspaper clipping was photoshopped and certain words in the headline were replaced with new ones. The original newspaper article, which was published on 20 April 2019, had a different headline from the one in the viral image.