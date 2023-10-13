Did You Fall For Fake News on Israel-Hamas Conflict? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.
(Source: The Quint)
With at least 1,300 deaths and more than four lakh people displaced, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has everyone glued to their screens. At this time, the need for knowing what is true and what is not is crucial.
Take our quiz to see whether you fell for misinformation related to this crisis.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)