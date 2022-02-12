How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take this quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.
(Photo: The Quint)
From misinformation surrounding Karnataka's hijab row to varied claims about politicians in Uttar Pradesh as polling begins for the state Assembly elections, take this quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)