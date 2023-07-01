Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation fooled you this week.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:

WebQoof Weekly Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Weekly Quiz |&nbsp;Take our quiz and find out how much fake news you fell for this week.</p></div>

From old visuals of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi being peddled as recent to animated visuals of a video game being shared as Russian Air Forces fighting against the Wagner troop, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation fooled you this week.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Around PM Modi’s USA Visit, Cow Vigilantism and Manipur Crisis

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT