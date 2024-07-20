How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

advertisement
From an edited image of actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai going viral to misinformation around former United States President Donald Trump's assassination attempt, social media was rife with such fake claims this week.
Take our quiz to figure out how many of them misled you this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)