Old & Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as AIMIM's Protest in Mumbai

A video showing massive crowd gathered on Marine Drive in Maharashtra's Mumbai is going viral online to claim that it shows Muslims protesting and demanding the arrest of two people.
Some context: The claim states that protesters demanded the arrest of preacher Ramgiri Maharaj for his alleged controversial comments about the Prophet, and of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane for supporting his statement.
This comes after a protest held by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) recently in Mumbai.
What's the truth?: This video predates the protests in Mumbai and shows the victory parade held on Marine Drive to welcome the Indian cricket team after they won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a YouTube video shared on 4 July 2024.
The title read, "Welcome Team India Cricket Players | Champion 🏆 India | Marine Drive Mumbai #cricket #india #mumbai. (sic)"
Taking a clue, we also found a video on The Print's YouTube channel, shared on 4 July 2024.
The video description stated that it shows the crowd gathered to welcome the Indian cricket team during the victory parade at Marine Drive.
We also found the same location of Google maps' street view.
Although it is true that a large number of members of the Muslim community, led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, marched through Mumbai, demanding action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and preacher Ramgiri Maharaj for hate speeches, but this video is unrelated.
Conclusion: Old and unrelated video of crowd gathered at Marine Drive, Mumbai falsely linked to AIMIM's protests.
