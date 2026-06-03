Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Pakistan ISI's Faisal Naseer Being Beaten in Thailand? No!

Does This Video Show Pakistan ISI's Faisal Naseer Being Beaten in Thailand? No!

While the video is indeed from Thailand, the man who can be seen getting beaten is an Indian tourist.

Sakshat Chandok
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check:&nbsp;The claim is false as the person who can be seen being beaten in the video is not Faisal Naseer.</p></div>
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Fact-Check: The claim is false as the person who can be seen being beaten in the video is not Faisal Naseer.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint) 

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A video has been going viral on social media with the claim that transpersons in Thailand assaulted Faisal Naseer, who holds the post of Director General of Counter-Intelligence in Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The video was uploaded on Facebook on 1 June by a user named 'The Limba Brief' with the caption, "How did Pakistan’s feared DG ISI Counter-Intelligence chief, Major General Faisal Naseer (aka Dirty Harry), become an absolute global laughingstock overnight?"

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(You can view other archives of similar claims herehere, and here.)

What are the facts?: The claim is false as the man who can be seen getting beaten in the video is not Faisal Naseer but a man of Indian origin.

Also ReadVideo of Army General Saying India Paid Taliban To Attack Pak Is AI-Manipulated

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search of the video's keyframes via Google Lens led us to the same video uploaded on social media in January 2026 by multiple users.

  • The captions in those videos claimed that the man being beaten is an Indian tourist named Raj Jasuja.

An X post by user 'anil798623' stating that the man being beaten in the video is Indian national Raj Jasuja.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • You can view other social media posts identifying Raj Jasuja as the man being beaten here and here.

  • A Google search with keywords 'Raj Jasuja Indian tourist beaten Thailand' led us to several news reports on the incident from January.

  • "An Indian tourist was assaulted by a group of transgender women in Thailand’s Pattaya after he allegedly refused to pay for sexual services, according to a local media report. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of 27 December, was captured on camera, and the videos are now circulating online," stated this report by Hindustan Times.

A report by Hindustan Times on the incident published on 4 January 2026. 

(Source: HindustanTimes/Screenshot) 

  • A link provided in the Hindustan Times report led us to the original report of this incident published by Thailand-based outlet Thaiger on 29 December 2025, which confirmed that the man in the video is an Indian national named Raj Jasuja.

This news report by Thailand-based outlet Thaiger confirms that the person getting beaten in the video is Indian national Raj Jasuja.

(Source: Thaiger/Screenshot) 

  • You can find other news reports on the incident here, here, and here.

Conclusion: While the video is from Thailand, the man seen getting beaten is an Indian national and not ISI official Faisal Naseer.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Pakistan Police Searching for Indian Spies in Lyari? No!

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