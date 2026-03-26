Does This Video Show Pakistan Police Searching for Indian Spies in Lyari? No!

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A video which appeared to show security personnel waking up an elderly man is being shared with users claiming it to show a recent incident from Pakistan following the release of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
What have users said?: It was shared with a caption that said, "After Dhurandhar 2, panic everywhere in Pakistan! Now police and locals are out in Lyari, Karachi searching for Indian spies on every street. Their hope, they will caught Hamza Ali Mazari."
What are the facts?: The video could be traced back to December 2025 and shows a "Grand Operation" conducted by a local organisation to identify drug addicts. This makes the viral claim misleading.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found results that showed the same bearded man in other videos that were called "Grand Operation".
Taking this forward, we searched for "Grand Operation" on Google and found an Instagram handle named 'kawishparekh'.
Team WebQoof found that the same video was uploaded on this handle on 26 December 2025. This finding made it clear that the video predated the release of the Bollywood film.
Other similar videos: We went through the Instagram handle and found that the user regularly posted such videos, where the same bearded man could be seen checking on people and conducting 'operations'.
About the man seen in the viral clip: A report published by Pakistan Observer identified the man as one 'Yunus Amin', who is behind the "Grand Operation". He worked alongside the local police to catch drug addicts and later shift them to rehabilitation centers.
Amin also serves as the Operational Director for an organisation called 'Anti Narcotics & Crime Control' based in Pakistan.
As per the website, the organisation offers free treatment to drug addicts and help them with rehabilitation.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is unrelated to the release of the Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
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