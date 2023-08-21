Viral Video Showing Close Call Between Emirates and Qantas Planes Is Not Real!

Social media users are sharing the video as that of a real incident.
A video showing two planes – one Emirates Airways plane and the other, an Airbus A380 jet belonging to Qantas – is being shared on social media.
In the video, the Emirates plane is seen moving on the ground, while the Qantas jet flies right above it, nearly touching the former.
What is the claim?: Users sharing the video are claiming that it shows an incident of a "near miss" accident between the two planes.
How did we find out?: We looked for reports on either of the airlines' planes having been in a dangerous situation, but did not find any credible ones.
Using relevant keywords on YouTube, we looked for more information on the video.
Here, we came across a YouTube short uploaded to a channel named 'Aviation For Everyone', which had published it on 24 July.
In its description tab, the channel's owner mentioned that the clips were created using "different video games" and were made for "just fun and entertainment."
The channel mentioned that the videos were taken from video games such as Grand Theft Auto V, X-Plane 11 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
We reached out to the owner of the channel for more details regarding the video and will update this article as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: There was no "near miss" accident between Emirates and Qantas jets. The video was taken from a video game.
