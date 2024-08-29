Old Notice About Iranian Gang Members Posing as Blanket Sellers Viral as Recent

advertisement
A poster which reportedly shows several members of an Iranian gang, posing as bedsheet sellers, has gone viral on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the post have claimed that the Delhi police had issued the notice, warning people about gang members disguised as bedsheet sellers, who were surveying houses and then looting them.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral notice using Google Lens.
We also came across a similar report from 2019 on Daijiworld.
The Quint's Team WebQoof had previously debunked this claim in 2019, when it was incorrectly being shared as an alert issued by the Mumbai police.
Conclusion: An old alert issued by the Bajpe police in Mangaluru, Karnataka has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a recent notice by Delhi police.
