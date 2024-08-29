Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Notice About Iranian Gang Members Posing as Blanket Sellers Viral as Recent

Old Notice About Iranian Gang Members Posing as Blanket Sellers Viral as Recent

The notice dates back to 2019 and was issued by Bajpe police in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The viral alert was issued by the Bajpe police in 2019.</p></div>
i

The viral alert was issued by the Bajpe police in 2019.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A poster which reportedly shows several members of an Iranian gang, posing as bedsheet sellers, has gone viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the post have claimed that the Delhi police had issued the notice, warning people about gang members disguised as bedsheet sellers, who were surveying houses and then looting them.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such posts can be seen here and here.)

But...?: While the notice is authentic, it is old and was not issued by the Delhi police.

  • It was first issued by Mangaluru's Bajpe police station in 2019, and is not recent as claimed.

Also ReadFact-Check: This Video Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Making Comments Against Hindus

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral notice using Google Lens.

  • This led us to Kannada newspaper Udayavani's website, which showed an article from 2019.

  • It mentioned that the Bajpe police in Mangaluru had "alerted public about the dreaded Irani gang," whose members were disguised as blanket sellers.

The report dates back to July 2019.

(Source: Udayavani/Altered by The Quint)

  • We also came across a similar report from 2019 on Daijiworld.

  • The Quint's Team WebQoof had previously debunked this claim in 2019, when it was incorrectly being shared as an alert issued by the Mumbai police.

Speaking to us for the earlier fact-check, an official in the Bajpe police station confirmed that they had issued the poster, and the faces on it were those of suspected robbers.

Conclusion: An old alert issued by the Bajpe police in Mangaluru, Karnataka has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a recent notice by Delhi police.

Also ReadMisleading Claims About Post-Mortem Report in The RG Kar Case Go Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT