Viral Image of PM Modi Greeting Nita Ambani is a Morphed One!

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting a woman has been morphed to falsely show that he was greeting Reliance group’s director Nita Ambani.
The original image was published in a 2018 news report in which PM Modi was seen greeting Deepika Mondol who belongs to an NGO called Divyajyoti Cultural Organisation and Social Welfare Society.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the image reads: “गुलामों के झुके हुए सिर मालिकों के घर का पत्ता बता देते हैं ! जुमला”
(Translated: The bowed heads of the slaves reveal the address of the owners' house! Jumla)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on the viral image, we found an Amar Ujala article that was published in 2018.
The article carried the original image in which PM Narendra Modi was seen with one Deepika Mondol who belongs to an NGO called Divyajyoti Cultural Organisation and Social Welfare Society.
Here’s a look at the comparison between viral image and original image.
Earlier, the woman in the original image was misidentified as Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani who is the chairman of the Adani Group.
“I can't remember the exact year in which the viral image was taken, however, she is my wife Deepika Mondol,” he had said then.
Evidently, a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared to falsely show him greeting Nita Ambani.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined