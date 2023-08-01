Old Clip Shared Claiming Wildfires in Greece Were Caused by 'Illegal Migrants'

Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and found several old reports about a clash between migrants and police.

The reports shared on 5 April 2019 by Reuters, The Indian Express, The New York Times, and BBC stated that hundreds of migrants gathered in a field near a refugee camp in northern Greece.

A report in the Daily Mail said that some migrants set up fires to disperse the fumes left by the tear gas shells.

The police clashed with the migrants when they stopped several people from illegally crossing through the Balkans to northern Europe.

It also stated that this was a follow-up reaction to the viral rumours about the restrictions being lifted, which kept the migrants from travelling to Northern Europe.