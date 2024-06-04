Fact-Check: Video of Elon Musk Talking About Narcotics and Mars Is a Deepfake!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video of Elon Musk Talking About Narcotics and Mars Is a Deepfake!

The video does not show Elon Musk talking about going to Mars, it is a deepfake.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The video is a deepfake of Elon Musk.

|

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A video which purportedly shows Tesla CEO and SpaceX CTO Elon Musk talking about consuming narcotics and feeling "zooted", while talking about designing "space cars" to "get us to Mars" is being widely shared on social media.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

A post by X (formerly Twitter) user'@AltcoinDailyio', which shared this video, gathered over one crore views at the time of writing this report.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

Did Musk say that?: No, the video is a deepfake.

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a watermark on the video which read 'plattepus' along with the logo of TikTok.

We noticed a username and the TikTok logo.

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for social media accounts with this username.

  • On Instagram, we came across an account called 'plattepus', which solicited commissions for "deepfake work/cameos," while also selling courses to teach people how to make deepfakes.

The user sells deepfake courses.

This account had shared the viral video in December 2022 in a post, where a user commented about the deepfake being "creepy."

The video was uploaded in 2022.

  • Using a VPN, we accessed the TikTok account associated with this username.

  • It's TikTok bio read "More AI skits to come," and the account had shared this same video in December 2022.

Their bio on TikTok mentioned artificial intelligence.

The Quint has reached out to 'plattepus' on Instagram and will update this story as and when a response is recieved.

What do tools say?: We submitted this video to TrueMedia's deepfake detection tool, which mentioned that the video was 'highly suspicious'.

  • Its analysis revealed that the voice in the video was generated using artificial intelligence and that the visuals, too, were manipulated.

TrueMedia's tool was sure that the video is a deepfake.

Conclusion: A deepfake of Elon Musk talking about narcotics and going to Mars has gone viral on social media as a real video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at  @thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

