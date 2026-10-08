Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show Ashutosh Dixit 'Celebrating' Becoming IAF Chief

This Video Doesn’t Show Ashutosh Dixit 'Celebrating' Becoming IAF Chief

We traced the video back to an Instagram user, 'Charanjeet Sehgal'.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit celebrating after being appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit celebrating after being appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit celebrating after being appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video doesn't show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.

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How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark that said 'Baba Thoka' in the video.

  • We ran a Google search and found the X account of 'Baba Thoka', which originally shared the viral video with the claim.

  • The account has previously shared similar false claims.

Here's the video uploaded by Baba Thoka

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We divided the viral video into multiple screenshots, ran reverse image searches on a few of them with Google Lens, and found a video uploaded by an Instagram user named Charanjeet Sehgal with similar visuals.

The video uploaded by Charanjeet Sehgal has visuals similar to the viral clip.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • We went through the user's Instagram page and found a video with the same visuals as the viral claim.

The video has the exact same visuals as the viral claim.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • We compared the viral video with an image of Ashutosh Dixit and concluded that it does not show him.

Comparison of the viral video and an image of Ashutosh Dixit. 

(Source: PIB/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a user, 'Charanjeet Sehgal', and not Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.

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