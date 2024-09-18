Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video Does Not Show a Market in Afghanistan Where Women Are Sold!

Fact-Check: Video Does Not Show a Market in Afghanistan Where Women Are Sold!

This video dates back to 2023 and shows a market in Faryab, Afghanistan.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video does not a market where women are sold.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video does not a market where women are sold.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a market where several women wearing Afghani burqas is being shared on social media platforms.

The claim: Those sharing wrote that it showed a market where women are sold in Afghanistan.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline number as well.

Is this true?: No, this claim is false.

  • A war and conflict journalist named Afshin Ismaeli confirmed to The Quint that the video was from a regular market near the Faryab province of Afghanistan. It dates back to 2023 and shows a women's market where they can buy and sell things.

Also ReadOld Clip From Assam Falsely Shared as Rohingyas Fighting With Indian Muslims

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the video on a page of a journalist named Afshin Ismaeli who posted it on 21 July.

  • Ismaeli uploaded it with the caption, "A market in Afghanistan. Poverty."

  • We reached out to the journalist about the viral claim who clarified to us that it was false.

  • He added that the video was from 13 October 2023 and showed a market near close to Faryab province. It was a women's market, a place for them to sell and buy goods.

  • We were unable to find any reports or evidence to prove that such a market where women are sold exists in Afghanistan.

Conclusion: A false claim went viral that the video showed a market where women are sold in Afghanistan.

Also ReadMisleading Claim On 'Jamath Approval' for Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu Viral
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT