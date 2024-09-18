Fact-Check: Video Does Not Show a Market in Afghanistan Where Women Are Sold!

advertisement
A video showing a market where several women wearing Afghani burqas is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing wrote that it showed a market where women are sold in Afghanistan.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline number as well.
Is this true?: No, this claim is false.
A war and conflict journalist named Afshin Ismaeli confirmed to The Quint that the video was from a regular market near the Faryab province of Afghanistan. It dates back to 2023 and shows a women's market where they can buy and sell things.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the video on a page of a journalist named Afshin Ismaeli who posted it on 21 July.
Ismaeli uploaded it with the caption, "A market in Afghanistan. Poverty."
We reached out to the journalist about the viral claim who clarified to us that it was false.
He added that the video was from 13 October 2023 and showed a market near close to Faryab province. It was a women's market, a place for them to sell and buy goods.
We were unable to find any reports or evidence to prove that such a market where women are sold exists in Afghanistan.
Conclusion: A false claim went viral that the video showed a market where women are sold in Afghanistan.
