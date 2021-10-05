2017 Video of Stone-pelting in Kashmir's Anantnag Shared as Jaipur

A video of protestors pelting stones at policemen is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the visuals are from Jaipur in Rajasthan, and goes on to take a dig at Congress' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

However, we found that the video is from 2017 in Anantnag in South Kashmir when clashes broke out between protestors and police when cops tried to disperse a large crowd who had gathered to protest the persecution of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

A local reporter, Muneeb-ul-Islam, who covered the incident on the day also confirmed to The Quint that the visuals are from Anantnag.