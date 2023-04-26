Video Showing People Stuck Under Snow in Sikkim Viral as One From Amarnath Yatra

Fact-check: These video are from avalanche that hit Sikkim in April 2023 and are not from Amarnath Yatra.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across reports from April.
A video report by EastMojo uploaded on YouTube on 4 April carried the same video as the first video from the set of viral visuals.
The description of the video stated that an avalanche hit the Jawaharlal Nehru road, connecting Gangtok with Nathula Pass at about 12:15 PM on 4 April and trapped several people in the snow.
It also mentioned that the same area experienced another slide at 5:35 PM on the same day.
The same video was carried by News18 Rajasthan, Aaj Tak and The Voice of Sikkim.
A screenshot from the same video was also carried by Hindustan Times.
The article mentioned that at least seven people died while more than 50 people were trapped under snow.
The report was published on 4 April 2023.
Another similar picture was uploaded by news agency Reuters about avalanche that hit Sikkim.
This avalanche happened in Sikkim.
We found the second video on YouTube uploaded by a user 'Poth Chola' on 6 April.
The video's title read, "Deadly Avalanche Hits Nathu La in Sikkim".
Confirmation from a local reporter: We contacted a local reporter from Sikkim, Sherab Palden Bhutia, from The Sikkim Chronicle.
He confirmed that both videos are from Sikkim and not the Amarnath Yatra.
Conclusion: Clearly, these video are from an avalanche that hit Sikkim in April 2023 and are not from Amarnath Yatra as claimed.
