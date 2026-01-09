Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Indians Worshipping Nuclear Warhead? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Indians Worshipping Nuclear Warhead? No!

The stony object in the video is a shivling, not a nuclear warhead.

A video of a shivling is being shared with the false claim that it shows Indians worshipping a nuclear warhead.

A video showing garlands around a large stone-like structure, being transported on a trailer truck is being shared on social media, where a section of users have claimed that it shows Indians worshipping a nuclear warhead.

But...?: The claim is false, as the object in the video is a shivling, not a nuclear warhead.

How do we know?: We noticed that the text in the video said that it was the "world's biggest shivling.

  • We ran a keyword search for the same, which led us to an Instagram post by NDTV.

  • It carried a video of a similar object, confirming that it was indeed the world's largest shivling which had reached Bihar, from Tamil Nadu.

  • As per the Times of India, the structure is 33 feet tall and weighs over 210 tonnes.

  • The shivling travelled a distance of 2,500 kilometers and is set to be installed in the soon-to-be-opened Virat Ramayan Mandir in Bihar's East Champaran.

  • The publication also shared a video about the shivling's journey from Mahabalipuram, where it was sculpted from a single stone at a cost of three crore rupees.

News agency ANI had also shared a video of the shivling on its X account.

Conclusion: A video of a shivling being transported is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Indians worshipping a nuclear warhead.

