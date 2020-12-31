Fact Check: Video of Race Between Auto Rickshaws is Not From India

A clip showing a race between auto-rickshaws is doing the rounds on the internet with a claim that it is from India. The video is being hailed as ‘India’s version of Formula1’. However, we found that the viral video is from an event organised by Red Bull in Sri Lanka.
CLAIM
The aforementioned video with the same misleading claim is viral on both Twitter and Facebook. A tweet by one Sunitha Nahar had over 6,400 likes at the time of filing this story.
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search on one of the frames. This directed us to tweet by Reuters dated 3 July 2020 which carried the same video. According to the tweet, the video was from a ‘tuk-tuk’ drivers rally held in Sri Lanka.
Next, we searched Google with ‘Tuk-Tuk race in Sri Lanka’ and found a report by CNN which carried the same video. The report mentioned that the video is from ‘Tuk-It’ event organised by Red Bull in Sri Lanka.
Clearly, a video of auto-rickshaws racing in Sri Lanka was shared as Indian version of the Formula1 race.
