Video of People Protesting in Arunachal Pradesh Shared With False Claim

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A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show people protesting against the Indian Army and police in Arunachal Pradesh, demanding freedom and for the state to join China.
One of the Facebook posts that shared the video captions, "India is facing a massive internal crisis as separatism spreads across Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, & Khalistan. Now, protests in Arunachal Pradesh against the Indian Army have intensified, with calls for freedom and rejoining China (sic)."
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible reports to support the claim.
When we conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found a Facebook post by a page called 'Arunachalheadlines' sharing clips with the same setting.
The video was posted on , with the caption 'Massive Protest March Rocks National Highway Over ILP Issue'.
News reports: When we ran a keyword search, we found media outlets covering the same incident.
Northeast Today reported on the issue, stating that protesters have resorted to stone-pelting and blocked National Highway-415 during a bandh in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).
According to the report, the Scheduled Tribe Bachao Andolon Committee (STBAC) had called the shutdown, demanding strict enforcement and complete digitisation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to curb illegal entry into the state.
The Inner Line Permit is a legal document required for Indian citizens from outside Arunachal Pradesh to enter the state.
The Assam Tribune covered the incident, stating that the 36-hour Itanagar bandh called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee involved road blockades, stone-pelting and attacks on vehicles reported from different parts of Itanagar on .
The bandh was called in protest against the 'Arunachal Pradesh Inner Line Permit (ILP) Guidelines, 2026'.
Conclusion: The video shows a protest over the Inner Line Permit system in Arunachal Pradesh.
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