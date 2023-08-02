Fact-Check: Video From China Falsely Shared as Recent Blast in Pakistan

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video From China Falsely Shared as Recent Blast in Pakistan

The video shows a gas pipeline blowing up in China's Anping County.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The video is being shared with the false claim that it shows the recent blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing fire in a street and debris scattered in bylanes is being shared on social media platforms to claim that it showed a blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.

Is it true?: No. The video reportedly shows a gas pipeline explosion in north China's Anping County, which claimed two lives on 29 July.

What happened in Pakistan?: A blast occurred at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) rally in Khar tehsil, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa area on 30 July.

  • It killed at least 56 people, including one JUI-F leader, injuring nearly 200 others.

  • The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has claimed responsibility for the blast, which was a suicide bombing, reported The Guardian.

How did we find out?: We took screenshots of the viral video and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

  • One such search showed us several results with posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

We came across several results from Weibo.

Using a virtual private network (VPN), we accessed these results.

  • One result showed a post by a verified account of the website Boiling Video (a subsidiary of a news organisation called Yidian News), which was posted on 29 July, a day before the blast in Pakistan.

The post was shared on 29 July on Weibo.

  • Its caption, when translated, mentioned that the video showed the aftermath the of natural gas in Anping Country, Hebei province in China.

  • The post added that the explosion caused two deaths and serious injured two people.

  • This post carried visuals similar to the video in the claim.

Both videos show the same place and incident.

News reports: Chinese news agency Xinhua also published a report on this, mentioning that the incident took place around 10:13 am at Hongqi street and was extinguished nearly an hour later.

  • The report added that as per preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused due the the rupture of the gas pipeline during a pipeline renovation.

  • The same information was also published by other Chinese websites, such as Sohu, China Daily and Tencent's QQ China.

  • We were unable to independently geolocate the visuals.

Conclusion: A video showing an explosion caused due to a damage to a gas pipeline in China is being falsely linked to the recent blast in Pakistan.

