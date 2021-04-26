Video of Nurse ‘Faking’ Vaccine Jab is From Mexico, Not India

A viral video showing a 'volunteer vaccinator' administering a jab with an empty syringe into the shoulder of an adult has gone viral with the false claim that it is from India.

However, this video is from the vaccination unit at the National School of Biological Sciences of the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico.

This comes amid a spike in COVID cases across India. 14,19,11,223 COVID vaccine doses had been administrated in the country, according to Health Ministry's data, as of 7 am on Monday, 26 April.