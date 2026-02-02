No, This Video Doesn’t Show Indian Gymnast Shubashree More at 2025 World Cup

A video showing a gymnast dressed in blue, performing a ball routine on a stage is being widely shared on social media as one of an Indian gymnast.

The claim: The clip is being shared with text which claims, "Shubhshree Udaysingh More, daughter of a railway police constable from Satara district at FGI Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2025 held in Lombardy, Italy (sic)."